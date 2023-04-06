Last updated on .From the section Football

Drogheda's Emmanuel Adegboyega is shown a red card by referee Arnold Hunter

Derry City endured a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Drogheda at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was sent off for the visitors in the first half but the hosts failed to take advantage.

Cameron McJannet was shown a second yellow for the Candystripes after 67 minutes.

The Drogs then managed to carve out the lead when Elicha Ahui turned home and Derry, who struggled to threaten on the night, couldn't muster a response.

It was one of those nights for Derry in front of their home supporters as they failed to pick the lock of the visiting defence.

Will Patching almost caught out Drogs keeper Colin McCabe off his line with an audacious effort in the early stages.

Adegboyega then saw red for a poor challenge but still Derry failed to seize control. In the second period Jamie McGonigle blazed over when the hosts were afforded a rare sight of goal.

Then when McJannet received a second yellow, Drogheda came back into the game with Ahui tapping home from close range to condemn Ruaidhri Higgins' side to a third defeat of the campaign.