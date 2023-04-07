Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale has one defeat and one draw in two derbies as manager

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Date: Saturday, 8 April Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:30 & updates on BBC Sport website and app

Rangers manager Michael Beale says it is "obvious" his side need to win Saturday's Old Firm derby because the Scottish Premiership title is "Celtic's to throw away".

Beale's side travel to Celtic Park aiming to reduce their rivals' lead from nine to six points with seven league games remaining.

Rangers are winless in four derbies and have lost two of the past three.

"I think it's obvious," Beale replied when asked if his side need to win.

"Since I've come back, we've had 15 league games, with 14 wins and a draw. We've played our part.

"It's fair to say Celtic have played their part and done equally as well as us because our form's been fantastic. The players in that sense have done nearly everything they can do.

"Ultimately all we can do is win our games. It's Celtic's league to throw away or lose and it doesn't look like, outside the games with us, they will drop points."

Celtic won the last meeting between the sides at Hampden 2-1 to lift the Viaplay Cup in February, after a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in the league - was Beale's first derby as manager.

Ange Postecoglou's side also triumphed 4-0 at Celtic Park in September when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge.

Beale admits his side have "started slowly" in the last two meetings and need to rectify that.

"We're going away from home with no fans, the home crowd will be up and it's important we start strong and start winning the duels," the Rangers boss added.

"We were too slow in both games, that's not the Rangers in this fixture I remember. But it's the Rangers in this fixture I've inherited and it's important we show a different face.

"If we get moments, we have to execute. We had big moments at Ibrox and Hampden and we didn't execute.

"Ultimately it comes down to the boxes. You'd like to be dominant between them but big games are won in the two penalty boxes and the games are always tight and generally won and lost in moments."