Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Greenwood scored England's third penalty in the Finalissima shootout against Brazil

Defender Alex Greenwood has pulled out of England's squad for their friendly against Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played the full game in Thursday's inaugural Finalissima, scoring a spot-kick as the Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Greenwood received medical treatment on the pitch after hitting her head on the ground in the 73rd minute.

The Manchester City centre-back has returned to her club for treatment.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up a replacement for Greenwood.

England centre-back Millie Bright withdrew from the squad last month with Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to replace her.

The Lionesses play their last scheduled fixture before this summer's World Cup against Australia at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.