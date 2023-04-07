Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Watson (left) helped Scotland to a first win against a top-10 side since 2019

Emma Watson has been hailed as "one of the best players on the pitch" as the 17-year-old debutant helped Scotland beat Australia 1-0 in London.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa was full of praise for the Rangers midfielder, who was handed a start in her first call-up to the senior squad.

"I think she was outstanding," he told BBC Scotland.

"We are very pleased for her and we will continue providing her with opportunities."

The Spaniard thought "everybody could see" Watson qualities both on and off the ball at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

However, while he described the teenager, who has broken into Rangers' first-team this season, as "a very humble player", he stressed that "we have to keep her feet on the floor".

The win over Australia is Scotland's first against a side ranked in the world's top 10 since a 1-0 2019 friendly defeat of Brazil, who like the World Cup-hosting Matildas were 10th at the time.

I'm very proud for the girls," Losa said. "The girls have been growing. They totally believe in the process."

The head coach, who side host World Cup-bound Costa Rica on Tuesday, thought the victory was important to prove to his players, especially the younger ones, that they are capable of beating such opponents.

Nicola Docherty's long-range strike separated the sides, but the Rangers left-back was more pleased with the victory than plaudits for her goal.

"I feel like it's been a long time coming - we've needed to get a big result like that," she added. "The hard work is starting to show off now.

"We're really becoming a team and that's a fantastic result against a really good Australian team."