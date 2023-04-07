Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Colwyn Bay have secured the Cymru North title to confirm their promotion to the Cymru Premier.

Bay's application for a Tier 1 licence to play in the top-flight was announced on Thursday.

Steve Evans' side won the title a 2-0 win at Penrhyncoch while rivals Holywell lost at home to Llandudno.

Bay's promotion to the Cymru Premier comes four years after they returned to play in Wales after 35 years in the English system.