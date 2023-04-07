Last updated on .From the section Football

Hat-trick scorer Dan Sullivan began his career at Torquay United

Dan Sullivan's hat-trick helped Truro City come from a goal down to win 4-1 at Harrow Borough.

James Ewington's 10th-minute goal gave the the hosts the lead against the run of play as the White Tigers spurned a host of first-half chances.

Sullivan levelled eight minutes after the break before getting his second from close range 10 minutes later.

Andrew Neal added a 73rd-minute penalty before Sullivan completed his hat-trick a minute later with a long-range shot.

The win keeps Truro second in Southern League Premier South, five points off leaders Weston-super-Mare and two ahead of third-placed Bracknell Town, who have a game in hand.

Truro host Bracknell on Wednesday, two days after facing landlords Plymouth Parkway at Bolitho Park.