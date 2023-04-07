Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Melissa Phillips was in charge of London City Lionesses from October 2020 to January 2023

Brighton have appointed American Melissa Phillips as head coach of the Women's Super League side.

The ex-London City Lionesses boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to become the third coach of the season for relegation-threatened Brighton.

The Lionesses were top of the Women's Championship in January when Phillips accepted an assistant coach role with Angel City in her native California.

"I'm excited to be here and eager to get started," said the 35-year-old.

"I am fully aware of our position, but confident we can grow and move up the table."

Brighton are a point adrift at the bottom of the Women's Super League with seven games left but have two games in hand on second-bottom Leicester.

Their next game is against league leaders Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals on 15 April.

Amy Merricks had been caretaker boss for the second time this season after Hope Powell stepped down in October and Jens Scheuer left last month after just six games in charge.