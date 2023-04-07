Last updated on .From the section National League

Ebbsfleet United striker Dominic Poleon took his tally to 36 league goals this season with his promotion-clinching hat-trick

Ebbsfleet United were promoted back to the National League after clinching the National League South title on Friday.

Dominic Poleon's hat-trick gave the Kent club a 3-0 win over Oxford City.

A fourth successive league victory put the Fleet 24 points ahead of second-placed Dartford, who have six games of the campaign remaining.

Ebbsfleet were relegated from the top tier of non-league in 2019-20, and were beaten play-off finalists last season after finishing third in the table.

Manager Dennis Kutrieb said it was a "great feeling" to win promotion and added that his side were "deserved champions", having gone unbeaten in the league since 7 January.

"This means so much for so many people here," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"We will enjoy this very much because it was really hard work. Last year was a bit unfortunate for us, but to do it at home as we have done is amazing.

"The players deserve it and should celebrate now big-time."