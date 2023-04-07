Denise O'Sullivan will win her 100th Republic of Ireland cap

Vera Pauw says the upcoming double-header with the United States will benefit the Republic of Ireland ahead of their first World Cup this summer.

The first friendly between the sides is in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

The Republic face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria at the World Cup.

"It presents us with a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves against a quality opponent who will put us under the type of pressure we will experience at the World Cup," Pauw said.

Denise O'Sullivan will captain the Republic of Ireland as she wins her 100th cap and Pauw has a full squad to choose from, including Arsenal's Katie McCabe who has beaten any injury concerns over a foot injury.

Pennsylvania native Sinead Farrelly, who qualifies for the team through her Cavan-born father, has been called into the squad for the games against the USA.

The Republic are on a strong run of form and are on a record unbeaten run of nine games - recording eight clean sheets in the process.

"We know how good the USA are with so many world class players and an excellent coach, but we will focus on what we can take from these two games - starting on Saturday in Austin," Pauw added.

"It is a challenge that we are ready to embrace, even if we remain realistic about how difficult it will be.

"These two games are part of our preparations for the World Cup and we will feel that playing against strong opposition will ultimately benefit us as we need to keep improving and be ready for what is to come."