Match ends, Lecce 1, Napoli 2.
Napoli are one step closer to claiming their first Serie A title in 33 years after a 2-1 win over Lecce gave them a 19-point lead over second-placed Lazio.
A Giovanni di Lorenzo header opened the scoring for Napoli before Federico di Francesco equalised after the break.
But Napoli found an own-goal winner when defender Antonino Gallo chested the ball and saw it slip through goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone's hands.
The visitors held on to bounce back from Sunday's 4-0 loss to AC Milan.
Elsewhere on Friday, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku missed a series of chances as Simone Inzaghi's side settled for a 1-1 draw after a 90th-minute Salernitana equaliser.
AC Milan, who were held to a goalless draw by Empoli, stay one point above their city rivals in third place.
Lazio host seventh-place Juventus on Saturday.
Line-ups
Lecce
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Falcone
- 17GendreyBooked at 62mins
- 6Baschirotto
- 93UmtitiBooked at 86mins
- 25Gallo
- 16GonzàlezSubstituted forHelgasonat 71'minutes
- 42Hjulmand
- 32MalehSubstituted forAskildsenat 80'minutes
- 28OudinSubstituted forStrefezza Rebelatoat 80'minutes
- 77CeesaySubstituted forVoelkerling Perssonat 79'minutes
- 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forBandaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bleve
- 4Romagnoli
- 7Askildsen
- 9Colombo
- 13Tuia
- 14Helgason
- 18Ceccaroni
- 21Brancolini
- 22Banda
- 27Strefezza Rebelato
- 31Voelkerling Persson
- 83Lemmens
- 84Cassandro
- 97Pezzella
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 90+4'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 7Elmas
- 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forSimeoneat 65'minutesSubstituted forPolitanoat 82'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZerbinat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lecce 1, Napoli 2.
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.
Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.
Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Post update
Kristoffer Askildsen (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Baschirotto (Lecce).
Substitution, Lecce. Lameck Banda replaces Federico Di Francesco.
Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli).
Post update
Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Umtiti (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristoffer Askildsen (Lecce).
Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Giovanni Simeone because of an injury.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce).