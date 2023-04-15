Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 6Morton
- 10Dolan
- 8Szmodics
- 22Brereton
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Brittain
- 14Thomas
- 16Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 36Wharton
- 38Leonard
Hull
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Darlow
- 2Coyle
- 3Elder
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 9Sayyadmanesh
- 24Seri
- 27Slater
- 14Vaughan
- 18Traoré
- 7Tufan
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 8Docherty
- 10Ebiowei
- 15Woods
- 20Pelkas
- 35Simons
- 45Taylor
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Carter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.