Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0HullHull City0

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6Morton
  • 10Dolan
  • 8Szmodics
  • 22Brereton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 36Wharton
  • 38Leonard

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Darlow
  • 2Coyle
  • 3Elder
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 14Vaughan
  • 18Traoré
  • 7Tufan

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 15Woods
  • 20Pelkas
  • 35Simons
  • 45Taylor
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamHull
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Carter.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Blackburn41196164547-263
7Coventry421614125243962
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Hull421314154857-953
16Stoke421410185449552
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport