Exeter City v Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Exeter City. Kgaogelo Chauke tries a through ball, but Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Blackman
- 26Sweeney
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 12Key
- 16Kite
- 15ChaukeBooked at 3mins
- 8Collins
- 7Mitchell
- 9Stansfield
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 11White
- 19Cox
- 23Scott
- 27Grounds
- 33Woods
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Burton
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 22Galloway
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 24Earley
- 18Azaz
- 16Cosgrove
- 11Ennis
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 9Hardie
- 10Mayor
- 20Randell
- 26Wright
- 28Matete
- 32Parkes
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Kgaogelo Chauke (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Exeter City).
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
