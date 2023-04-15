Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City0PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0

Exeter City v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 15ChaukeBooked at 3mins
  • 8Collins
  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11White
  • 19Cox
  • 23Scott
  • 27Grounds
  • 33Woods

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 24Earley
  • 18Azaz
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 9Hardie
  • 10Mayor
  • 20Randell
  • 26Wright
  • 28Matete
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Exeter City. Kgaogelo Chauke tries a through ball, but Jay Stansfield is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Booking

    Kgaogelo Chauke (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Exeter City).

  8. Post update

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

