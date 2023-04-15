Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United12:30PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Peterborough United

League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • ExeterExeter City12:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CambridgeCambridge United12:30PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00DerbyDerby County
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed412412571323984
2Plymouth40258770442683
3Ipswich402313479324782
4Barnsley402461069373278
5Peterborough412241571482370
6Bolton4019111054322268
7Derby4119111162422068
8Wycombe411981455421365
9Portsmouth4116151055451063
10Charlton411413146253955
11Shrewsbury40167174852-455
12Exeter411411165955453
13Lincoln City401119103941-252
14Bristol Rovers39149165361-851
15Fleetwood411214154545050
16Cheltenham411210193552-1746
17Port Vale411210194060-2046
18Burton39129185174-2345
19MK Dons41119213858-2042
20Oxford Utd40913184050-1040
21Accrington40911203366-3338
22Cambridge40107233361-2837
23Morecambe42714213871-3335
24Forest Green4168272976-4726
View full League One table

