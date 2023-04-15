Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient402312554272781
2Northampton412013855381773
3Stockport4120101157332470
4Carlisle411913960372370
5Stevenage401913854371770
6Bradford401814851351668
7Salford411991364481666
8Mansfield4018111164491565
9Barrow41187164647-161
10Sutton United411512144245-357
11Tranmere411411163942-353
12Swindon401312155250251
13Walsall411118124240251
14Grimsby401312154451-751
15Doncaster41156204157-1651
16Crewe401115143951-1248
17Wimbledon421114174551-647
18Newport401114154147-647
19Gillingham411211182944-1547
20Colchester411012193947-842
21Harrogate40914174759-1241
22Hartlepool41815184870-2239
23Crawley41911214368-2538
24Rochdale4189243962-2333
View full League Two table

