TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa will monitor winger Leon Bailey, who limped off with a hamstring strain last weekend.
Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho are all still sidelined with injury.
Newcastle's Miguel Almiron is making a quicker than expected recovery from a thigh injury and will be available "very soon" according to head coach Eddie Howe.
Fellow winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still out with a hamstring problem.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Both of these teams are in such good form - Aston Villa have won their past four games, while Newcastle are on a run of five wins in a row.
The obvious result is a draw, but I am actually going to keep on backing Newcastle because I was really impressed with their second-half display at Brentford last week.
I really admire what Unai Emery has done at Villa too, and they have enough firepower to cause the Magpies problems here but I just feel like Newcastle's quality will edge it.
Prediction: 1-2
Sutton's full predictions v Trampolene frontman Jack Jones
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle are aiming for a third consecutive league win over Aston Villa.
- But Villa have won the last three meetings at Villa Park, all by a 2-0 scoreline.
- Newcastle are without a victory in six league away games versus Villa (D3, L3), last winning in 2013.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa could win five top-flight games in a row for the first time since 1998.
- Villa are aiming to win their fourth consecutive home league game.
- They are currently on 47 points after 30 games, having already surpassed their final Premier League points total last season of 45.
- Villa's next defeat will be their 400th in the Premier League.
- Ollie Watkins has scored nine goals in his last 11 league appearances.
Newcastle
- Newcastle are looking for a sixth consecutive league victory.
- They could win four straight away games in the Premier League for only the third time, with the previous two occasions coming in 1994 and 1996.
- The Magpies could score multiple goals in six consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2004.
- Newcastle have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, but Nick Pope remains joint-top of the Premier League Golden Glove standings with 13 clean sheets.
- Of Newcastle's 16 Premier League goals in 2023, six have been scored by Alexander Isak and four by Callum Wilson.
- Isak could equal Peter Beardsley's club record - set in 1993 - of scoring in four consecutive Premier League away games for Newcastle.
