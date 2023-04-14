Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham interim boss Cristian Stellini was involved in a touchline spat with Brighton counterpart Roberto De Zerbi last Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham remain without Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon due to injury, while Lucas Moura is banned.

Interim boss Cristian Stellini serves a touchline suspension following his sending-off against Brighton.

Bournemouth's manager Gary O'Neil awaits news on the fitness of Marcos Senesi and Hamed Traore.

Defender Ryan Fredericks and forward Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I know I have still only had Bournemouth down to win one game all season but they continue to really impress me.

The Cherries fully deserved their 1-0 victory at Leicester last week and they could easily have won by an even bigger margin.

The Foxes are in a mess at the moment but the Cherries are well organised and they are scrapping for everything. They have got a bit about them too - Philip Billing is having an outstanding season in midfield, and has scored some big goals.

I really don't know what to make of Tottenham, though. I thought they would lose to Brighton last week, and they really should have lost - but they got away with it in a big way.

My gut is telling me that Bournemouth are capable of getting something here, but then Spurs do have Harry Kane and they are still in the hunt for a Champions League place too. They will probably find a way of winning this one, even if they don't deserve it.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Trampolene frontman Jack Jones

Only five players have ever scored in more separate matches in a single campaign in the competition, most recently Mohamed Salah in 24 matches in 2017-18.‎‎‏‏‎

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won all five of the home matches they have played against Bournemouth by an aggregate scoreline of 16-2.

The Cherries have taken just five points out of a possible 33 in their 11 Premier League matches versus Spurs. Their only win was a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium in 2019.

Tottenham

Tottenham are on a run of five successive league victories at home, having lost four of the previous five before that. They have won more home points since the start of February than any other side.

They have won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 league matches against promoted sides, including all five this season.

Spurs are aiming to win all six of their games against promoted teams in the same season for the fifth time in the Premier League, a tally only Chelsea have achieved.

They could equal the Premier League record of 26 consecutive home games without a draw, set by Manchester City from March 2008 to September 2009.

Harry Kane's top-flight goals have been worth 22 points to Tottenham this season, the highest of any player in the division.

Only Thierry Henry (46) has scored as many Premier League goals against promoted opposition as Kane's 43.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured only their third away league win of the season against Leicester last weekend and are now aiming to secure back-to-back top-flight away victories for the first time since October 2018.

The Cherries have won four of their last eight top-flight games, which is as many as they had in their first 22 this season.

They have won just two points from their eight matches against teams currently in the top five in the table.

Philip Billing's seven league goals have been worth nine points to Bournemouth this season - only Josh King in 2016-17 (12) has earned the Cherries more points thanks to his goals in a single campaign.

