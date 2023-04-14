Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland needs to score just four more goals to equal the all-time Premier League record of 34 for a single season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to feature after he was substituted in the midweek win against Bayern Munich for "tactical" reasons.

Phil Foden remains out as he continues to recover from appendicitis surgery.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes has been ruled out due to the hamstring injury sustained against Bournemouth.

Ricardo Pereira will miss several weeks with a hamstring issue but Youri Tielemans is available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Norwich were fifth in the Championship when they sacked Dean Smith at Christmas. He got a hard time of it from their fans when I don't think he necessarily deserved all the criticism he was getting.

His first task at Leicester is to try to make them more resilient but they are going to have to wait at least a week for that to happen - yes, they have some talented players but I just cannot see them living with Manchester City.

The title is in Manchester City's hands now - well, as much as it is in Arsenal's hands too - but the defending champions cannot afford any slip-ups from here.

It will be interesting to see what sort of team Pep Guardiola puts out, with the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final to come on Wednesday, but they have a decent cushion from Tuesday and that takes the pressure off them a bit.

I don't think they have much to worry about on Saturday, either. With the way Pep's side are playing, I can only see one outcome, which is a comfortable home win.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Leicester City (L2), including the last four in a row.

Leicester won four of their first five Premier League visits to City but they have since lost five of their last six games at the Etihad.

Sixteen goals have been scored in the last two Premier League meetings at the Etihad Stadium. Leicester won 5-2 on 27 September 2020 and Manchester City triumphed 6-3 on Boxing Day 2021.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League games (D1), including the last five in a row.

City have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 34-3.

They have won 22 of their 24 home games in all competitions, scoring 83 goals. In the whole of last season, they won 22 of their 27 home matches, scoring 85 goals.

The Citizens can equal the club record of scoring at least three goals in six successive games in all competitions, set from November to December 1898 and matched from October to November 2011.

Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. This is a record for most competitive goals by a player for a Premier League club in a single season.

Haaland has netted in each of his last five Manchester City appearances in all competitions. He has scored 12 goals from 18 shots on target in those five games.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted seven goals for Haaland in the Premier League this season, the most by one City player for another in a single campaign.

Riyad Mahrez has scored in Premier League home game against Leicester in each of the last three seasons.

Leicester City

Leicester have taken only one point from their last eight Premier League fixtures, a 1-1 draw at Brentford on 18 March. It is the lowest tally of any side during this run.

They have lost 19 of their 30 Premier League games this season. The Foxes have only lost more in 1994-95 (25) and 2001-02 (20) - they were relegated in both campaigns.

Dean Smith has lost all six matches as a manager against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, by an aggregate score of 19-3.

James Maddison could become just the third player to score in three consecutive Premier League visits to the Etihad, after Collins John (2004-05 to 2006-07) and Tim Cahill (2008-09 to 2010-11).

Jamie Vardy is set to become the first Leicester player to make 300 Premier League appearances.

Vardy has scored eight league goals against Guardiola's City - the most of any player.

