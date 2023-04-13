Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Sean Dyche has not confirmed whether forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available following a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a minor hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's defeat at Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to full training, although Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Fulham have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss another six games due to suspension, while Layvin Kurzawa remains out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham seem to be the Premier League team who have gone on holiday, and they have now lost four games in a row. Their manager Marco Silva will have a bit of a point to prove at Goodison Park after the way things went for him during his time there, but whether his players will turn up is another matter.

This is such a big game for Everton, though. I feel like they have to win it if they are going to stay up.

I thought the Toffees' performance in their defeat by Manchester United last time out was pretty weak but home is where it has to happen for Sean Dyche's side and I think things will go their way this weekend.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost only two of their last 14 league games against Fulham (W9, D3).

However, Fulham's victory on their most recent league visit in February 2021 ended a run of 22 defeats at Goodison Park.

Everton

Everton have 27 points after 30 Premier League matches, one point fewer than they had at this stage of last season. In 2021-22, the Toffees took 11 points from their final eight league games to finish 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

Everton have picked up 12 points in 10 Premier League fixtures under Sean Dyche, having amassed 15 points in their 20 league games under Frank Lampard this season.

Ten of the 12 Premier League points won under Dyche have come at Goodison Park. All three victories were by a 1-0 scoreline.

Everton have scored multiple goals in only one of their 15 Premier League home matches this season, a 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace on 22 October.

The Toffees have netted only seven goals in their nine Premier League home games since that victory.

Under Dyche, Everton have played a league-high 615 long passes.

Fulham

Fulham have lost five consecutive matches in all competitions, including four in the Premier League - the longest current losing streak of any top-flight side. They had lost only four of the previous 16 league fixtures.

Seventeen of Fulham's Premier League matches this season have been won by a one-goal margin (W8, L9), the joint-most of any side, along with Southampton.

A sixth victory away from home would equal the club top-flight record.

Fulham have lost five of their eight Premier League fixtures without Aleksandar Mitrovic this season, scoring only eight goals in total.

Marco Silva is winless in all three Premier League matches as a manager versus Everton, including losing both games at Goodison Park: 4-0 with Hull City in March 2017 and 3-2 with Watford in November 2017.

Willian created five chances for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United, his most in a Premier League game for the Cottagers.

