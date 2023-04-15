Montrose v Peterhead

MontroseMontrose15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|32
|20
|11
|1
|53
|19
|34
|71
|2
|Falkirk
|32
|17
|9
|6
|60
|33
|27
|60
|3
|Airdrieonians
|32
|16
|7
|9
|74
|44
|30
|55
|4
|Alloa
|32
|15
|6
|11
|50
|41
|9
|51
|5
|Queen of Sth
|32
|14
|6
|12
|50
|49
|1
|48
|6
|FC Edinburgh
|32
|14
|5
|13
|54
|46
|8
|47
|7
|Montrose
|32
|11
|9
|12
|44
|46
|-2
|42
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|32
|9
|9
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|36
|9
|Clyde
|32
|3
|8
|21
|29
|63
|-34
|17
|10
|Peterhead
|32
|3
|6
|23
|15
|76
|-61
|15