Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibernian
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Malik Tillman admits he is yet to decide whether he will be a Rangers player next season and is waiting to speak to Michael Beale and new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over his future. (Football Scotland)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton reckons Rangers will be dangerous opponents in today's Old firm derby since the visitors have "absolutely nothing to lose". (Daily Record)
Winning at Celtic Park won't make a blind bit of difference in the title race for Rangers, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who adds that losing could have a catastrophic effect on the rest of their season. (Scottish Sun)
General secretary of the Scottish Police Federation David Kennedy is calling for any supporter identified with a pyrotechnic to be banned from games. (Scottish Sun)
Tony Watt would love to return to St Mirren next season but the striker, on loan from Dundee United, admits financial constraints might take a permanent switch out of the equation unless he proves his worth in the next few weeks. (Daily Record)
Sean Goss says he would like to stay on at Motherwell, with the Northern Ireland midfielder's contract up at the end of the season. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson is thankful for the experience of working alongside "top manager" Derek McInnes at Pittodrie as the pair prepare to meet today. (Press & Journal)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he is "actively talking" to potential new signings with the summer recruitment drive already under way. (Sky Sports)