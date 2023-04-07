Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Malik Tillman admits he is yet to decide whether he will be a Rangers player next season and is waiting to speak to Michael Beale and new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over his future. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton reckons Rangers will be dangerous opponents in today's Old firm derby since the visitors have "absolutely nothing to lose". (Daily Record) external-link

Winning at Celtic Park won't make a blind bit of difference in the title race for Rangers, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who adds that losing could have a catastrophic effect on the rest of their season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

General secretary of the Scottish Police Federation David Kennedy is calling for any supporter identified with a pyrotechnic to be banned from games. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tony Watt would love to return to St Mirren next season but the striker, on loan from Dundee United, admits financial constraints might take a permanent switch out of the equation unless he proves his worth in the next few weeks. (Daily Record) external-link

Sean Goss says he would like to stay on at Motherwell, with the Northern Ireland midfielder's contract up at the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson is thankful for the experience of working alongside "top manager" Derek McInnes at Pittodrie as the pair prepare to meet today. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he is "actively talking" to potential new signings with the summer recruitment drive already under way. (Sky Sports) external-link