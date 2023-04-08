Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar celebrates Larne's second goal against Glentoran with scorer Lee Bonis

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says his team "badly needed" Friday's 2-0 win over Glentoran as they move closer to securing a first Irish League title.

The victory at Inver Park saw the east Antrim club extend their lead at the top of the Premiership table to seven points over nearest rivals Linfield.

Lynch was pleased with how his side bounced back from their disappointing Irish Cup semi-final loss to Ballymena.

"There were a lot of home truths spoken [after the cup defeat]," said Lynch.

"We spoke very openly and very honestly as we were hugely disappointed last week. Once you take your eye off the ball you get punished and we got punished last week.

"We knew we let ourselves, the fans and the owner down and we had to bounce back.

"I'm delighted with the effort, the workrate and commitment of the players against Glentoran and we reaped the rewards.

"We had got away from what got us in this position. We have played a huge number of games this season where we played with tempo and pace.

"We needed to get back to what we are good at and we did that."

Linfield's 0-0 draw with Crusaders on Friday night means the east Antrim outfit now find themselves with an increased advantage at the summit of the standings with four rounds of top-flight fixtures remaining.

Lynch remains naturally cautious though ahead of Tuesday's testing trip to face third-placed Cliftonville at Solitude.

"We have achieved nothing yet. It was a really hard-working performance against Glentoran and I'm super-proud of the players but that is over.

"We look ahead to what is in front of us now and that is Cliftonville. We'll worry about that next."

Linfield manager David Healy conceded that his side's task may now be an insurmountable one after their goal-less draw at Windsor Park.

"The level Larne have been playing at for the majority of the season it is a big ask," observed Healy.

"What we can do is regroup and get ready to face Glentoran and hopefully finish the season as strongly as we can."