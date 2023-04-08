Captain James Maddison's error cost Leicester on Saturday

The cheers have turned to loud jeers at Leicester City.

Just seven years ago, the Foxes shocked the footballing world by lifting the Premier League trophy having started the season with odds of 5000-1.

An FA Cup triumph and Community Shield victory followed but the Midlands side are now staring at the unthinkable prospect of relegation, lying 19th in the table after defeat by Bournemouth, two points from safety and without a manager.

"We are not thinking like that," caretaker boss Adam Sadler told BBC Sport. "We have to remain purely focused on getting this football club to stay in this division.

"The work starts again this week preparing for the next game with another opportunity to try and get some points.

He added: "We're disappointed, there is no getting away from that. There is a lack of confidence. We're in a fight, we've got to stay together. We've got to be ready for that fight."We are in this situation but at this stage it is about staying together and focusing on what lies ahead."

Leicester lacking 'belief, confidence, leadership'

Leicester have been used to happier days.

Trophies have been won in recent years and the club have enjoyed memorable games in Europe, but the King Power Stadium is now filled with a toxic atmosphere.

There was a real drive to get behind the team before kick-off and the 'clappers' made famous during their shock title triumph were rattling away in support of the eleven players on the pitch.

But as the minutes went on, that optimism ebbed away and frustration boiled over with loud boos echoing around the stadium, particularly after Philip Billing's winning goal.

The first-half effort came courtesy of a gift from skipper James Maddison who played a backpass without looking, straight into the path of the Denmark international to gratefully finish.

Maddison came close to an equaliser but saw a drive tipped over, while 36-year-old striker Jamie Vardy, who has served the club with such distinction, now looks past his best with one goal in his last 29 games.

"I am very low and sad in defeat because my mistake sort of cost the team," a dejected Maddison told Sky Sports. "We have to dust ourselves down and go again.

"I'll be sad tonight and probably tomorrow but we'll get going again on Monday. It is so important we stay positive. We'll try and rally the troops. I apologise to the fans for today, I thought they were brilliant.

"It is not brilliant for us in terms of results and performances aren't quite there at the moment but it is important the fans stick with us."

Former England winger Chris Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Leicester were very poor. Lacking in belief, confidence, leadership. There's enough quality [in this squad] and first half it was like they never turned up.

"They never put a tackle in, no creativity. Jamie Vardy got no service whatsoever.

"You've got to give everything you've got and show desire. If you do that, then the fans will back you but they certainly won't if you don't."

Marsch appointment could 'suit Leicester'

Leicester are in a mess both on and off the pitch.

They have collected just eight points since Christmas, the lowest in the Premier League during that period, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 matches.

Manager Brendan Rodgers' sacking last Sunday was not a major surprise considering the wretched form the side find themselves in, but there seemed to be no plan in place for a successor.

First-team coach Sadler was put in caretaker charge, but he has lost both of his matches this week, while ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly in advanced talks to take over.

Asked if he thought the American's appointment would make sense, ex-Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford said on Final Score: "I do, I do. He is a very passionate man, wears his heart on his sleeve. He is very opinionated.

"He knows how he wants his team to be like as well, how he wants to play. It wasn't quite right for the time for Leeds United but it could be the right time for Leicester City.

"With the players that they have in their ranks, the wide players, the forward attacking players. It could suit them down to the ground."

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been popular with the supporters since taking over the club but he glumly watched on on Saturday as he witnessed another defeat.

The Foxes lie two points adrift of safety with only Southampton below them in the table, a fact which Bournemouth fans reminded them of at the end, chanting "you're going down".

Asked about his own future, Sadler said: "I haven't had any news. I've got nothing to say about any speculation.

"I am planning training next week and I'll continue to do that unless the club tell us otherwise."

Whoever does take charge of the next game has a mammoth task on their hands, coming up against champions Manchester City next Saturday.