French Ligue 1
NiceNice0PSGParis Saint Germain2

Nice 0-2 Paris St Germain: Lionel Messi stars as PSG go six points clear in Ligue 1

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi scores for Paris St-Germain
Lionel Messi scored his 14th league goal of the season for PSG

Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gave Paris St-Germain victory at Nice as they moved six points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

The Argentina playmaker, who was whistled by his own fans last week, scored with a first-time finish from a low cross into the box by Nuno Mendes.

Sergio Ramos headed home from a Messi corner to make sure of the victory.

PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made excellent saves to deny Hicham Boudaoui and Nicolas Pepe in the first half.

Nice captain Dante latched on to a loose ball and saw his shot hit the bar and post before bouncing out, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye struck from the edge of the area but Donnarumma was down quickly to parry his effort away.

PSG have won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, and returned to winning ways after two league defeats.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 33MendySubstituted forRosarioat 68'minutes
  • 55Ndayishimiye
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26BardSubstituted forBrahimiat 68'minutes
  • 29Pépé
  • 16RamseySubstituted forBarkleyat 83'minutes
  • 28BoudaouiSubstituted forLabordeat 75'minutes
  • 19ThuramBooked at 88mins
  • 9MoffiSubstituted forBouananiat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Rosario
  • 11Barkley
  • 14Brahimi
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 24Laborde
  • 35Bouanani
  • 37Belahyane
  • 38Amraoui
  • 90Bulka

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17Vitinha
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forRuizat 10'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 89'minutes
  • 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBitshiabuat 77'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Ruiz
  • 16Rico
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billal Brahimi.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Carlos Soler.

  6. Booking

    Khéphren Thuram (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Khéphren Thuram (Nice).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Badredine Bouanani replaces Terem Moffi.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Ross Barkley replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khéphren Thuram.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Terem Moffi.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Vitinha.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Nuno Mendes.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG30223570294169
2Lens30189350222863
3Marseille29186554292560
4Monaco29176661402157
5Lille30157854381652
6Rennes29155947301750
7Reims291113539281146
8Nice301112738281045
9Lyon29128944321244
10Lorient2912894240244
11Montpellier29114144548-337
12Clermont29107122941-1237
13Toulouse29105144451-735
14Nantes29612113040-1030
15Brest2969143347-1427
16Strasbourg30511143852-1426
17Auxerre2968152451-2726
18Troyes2949163862-2421
19Ajaccio2963202152-3121
20Angers3035222364-4114
View full French Ligue 1 table

