Real Madrid v Villarreal

Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Villarreal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Reina Páez
- 8Foyth
- 23Mandi
- 4P Torres
- 24PedrazaBooked at 35mins
- 39TerratsSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 33'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 16Baena Rodríguez
- 11Chukwueze
- 17Lo Celso
- 21PinoBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 2Femenía
- 5Cuenca
- 12Mojica
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Moreno
- 22Morales
- 28García
- 35Jörgensen
- 40Hassan
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Villarreal 1. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Booking
Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Ramón Terrats.
Post update
Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.