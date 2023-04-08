Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1VillarrealVillarreal1

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Villarreal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Reina Páez
  • 8Foyth
  • 23Mandi
  • 4P Torres
  • 24PedrazaBooked at 35mins
  • 39TerratsSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 33'minutes
  • 10Parejo
  • 16Baena Rodríguez
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 21PinoBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 2Femenía
  • 5Cuenca
  • 12Mojica
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 18Moreno
  • 22Morales
  • 28García
  • 35Jörgensen
  • 40Hassan
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  2. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).

  8. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Villarreal 1. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  12. Booking

    Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Ramón Terrats.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  20. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2723225394471
2Real Madrid28186458223660
3Atl Madrid27166543192454
4Real Sociedad28156737261151
5Real Betis2713683427745
6Villarreal28136935251045
7Ath Bilbao28117103829940
8Osasuna28108102428-438
9Rayo Vallecano2791083231137
10Celta Vigo2899103639-336
11Girona2797114242034
12Mallorca2796122227-533
13Sevilla2888123344-1132
14Getafe2879122736-930
15Cádiz27610112140-1928
16Real Valladolid2784152044-2428
17Valencia2776142932-327
18Espanyol2869133446-1227
19Almería2776143247-1527
20Elche2827192057-3713
View full Spanish La Liga table

