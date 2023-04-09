Steph Houghton says she will "re-evaluate everything" if she is not selected in England's World Cup squad

Manchester City's Steph Houghton says dealing with omission from the England squad has been "mentally tough".

Houghton, 34, has 121 England caps but has not played for her country since 2021 having suffered injury problems.

The fit-again defender is targeting an England return for the World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

"I'm back to where I want to be and I'm pushing for England," Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But it's been difficult. It is frustrating from a personal view, and that won't stop me wanting the girls to do well, but I still want to keep knocking on the door."

Houghton, who captained England for eight years, says she is being "realistic" about her World Cup hopes, but that it will be hard to take if the call-up does not come.

"Anything can happen so I just need to make sure I stay professional and I'm ready," Houghton added.

"If that moment doesn't come over the summer, then I think I just need to re-evaluate everything I've done over the last year, because it has been mentally tough."

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are enjoying a sensational run of form as they continue unbeaten since her appointment in 2021, having won the nation's first major women's football trophy at the Euros last summer.

Houghton accepts the difficulty of breaking in to a winning team and understands Wiegman's position, but believes she still has something to offer in the squad.

"I thought I was probably in the best position over March and April but sometimes no matter what you do, you're not going to please someone," she said.

"I just want closure on the situation. Have I got a chance, or is it not possible? But, I understand she can't provide that closure because there's a World Cup coming up and you've got to have as many players available.

"I respect what she has done for the country and I'm proud of all the girls and what they've achieved, but as a professional footballer you want to be playing in the best teams and tournaments and the World Cup is certainly that."