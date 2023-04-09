Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jamie McGrath's goal earned Dundee United points in stoppage time for the first time this season

Dundee United have lost seven Scottish Premiership points this season thanks to goals conceded after the 90th minute.

Seven more than nearest relegation rivals Ross County. Six more than St Johnstone. And five more than Kilmarnock. The table would look very different if games finished earlier.

Kilmarnock levelled in stoppage time against United on the opening day. Celtic denied them a draw in Glasgow with two goals in added time in November. Hearts pinched a late point at Tannadice in December with a 90th-minute penalty.

And Hibernian scored in the 90th minute to snatch a draw at Easter Road in January. But on Sunday, the fortunes were reversed and United pilfered points in stoppage time for the first time this term.

How crucial those could prove, too. Failure to beat Hibs would have left United four adrift of even a play-off place with seven games left.

Instead, the gap to County is two, with Kilmarnock a further point ahead. Even St Johnstone are only another four clear. This relegation scrap has some life left in it.

"It was exactly what we needed, especially after the results yesterday. A lot of anxiety and tension kicking about the place," manager Jim Goodwin told BBC Scotland.

"No doubt everybody on outside looking in, after those results, would have been writing us off but I think as a group that's kind of galvanised us as we're determined to prove them wrong."

Dundee United would be 10th in the Scottish Premiership table if injury-time goals were not included

'United will fancy themselves in next two games'

Jamie McGrath described United's first Premiership win in 12 games since 2 January as a "kickstart". Indeed, in the 13 matches before this, they had only beaten fifth-tier University of Stirling in the Scottish Cup.

But in his fifth game in charge, Goodwin claimed his first triumph and, with it, comes a timely injection of confidence into a hitherto despondent group of players.

A trip to Motherwell follows on Saturday, before Livingston come to Tannadice before the split.

"They'll fancy themselves in next two games, winnable games, and the post-split fixtures are fascinating, it's an absolute pressure cooker," said Sportsound pundit Steven Thompson.

"Because four teams closely grouped together it will be compelling watching, not for supporters but for the neutrals. I'm a big fan of the split."

The fact United will only play the teams in the bottom half between now and the end of the campaign should help them, but their fecklessness over the first 30 games of the term might well still cost them.

Indeed, their tally of 25 points from 31 matches is in keeping with those of Dundee and Kilmarnock, who were both relegated when bottom at this juncture of the previous two seasons.

"We can't be satisfied with a draw from now until the end of the season, we have to go all out to win," Goodwin added.

"But we are not getting carried away. We are not in there with music blaring, having a party. We are still bottom of the table with a hell of a lot of work to do.

"However, a result like this can galvanise the group and give them some much-needed confidence."