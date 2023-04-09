Last updated on .From the section Wales

Midfielder Carrie Jones has won 18 Wales caps, scoring twice

Wales will be without Carrie Jones and Lily Woodham for Tuesday's away friendly against Portugal in Guimaraes.

Neither player was involved in last Thursday's 4-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland in Cardiff.

Manchester United midfielder Jones has returned to on-loan club Leicester City for further injury assessment, as has defender Woodham to Reading.

Gemma Grainger's Wales side have travelled with 24 players for the match at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

The match with World Cup-bound Portugal will be available to watch live on the BBC.