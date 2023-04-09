Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Watch Neilson's last interview as Hearts manager

Hearts have made the "extremely difficult decision" to part company with manager Robbie Neilson.

The Edinburgh side have dropped to fourth in the Scottish Premiership following a run of five defeats in the past six league games.

Neilson, 42, returned to Tynecastle in June 2020, having first been in charge from May 2014 to November 2016.

He twice steered Hearts back to the top flight as Championship winners, while he secured third place last term.

Hearts were Scottish Cup runners-up under Neilson last term and in the delayed 2020 final.

A statement read: "Robbie has been a key part of the club's ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third-place finish, a Scottish Cup final and European group stage football.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.

"A full statement from the board of directors will be released in due course."

If the form doesn't load properly, go straight to it here... external-link