Robbie Neilson exits as Hearts manager after slump in form
Last updated on .From the section Hearts
Hearts have made the "extremely difficult decision" to part company with manager Robbie Neilson.
The Edinburgh side have dropped to fourth in the Scottish Premiership following a run of five defeats in the past six league games.
Neilson, 42, returned to Tynecastle in June 2020, having first been in charge from May 2014 to November 2016.
He twice steered Hearts back to the top flight as Championship winners, while he secured third place last term.
- Listen: 'Budget should make third place a given for Hearts'
- Listen: Where are things going wrong for Hearts?
- Visit our Hearts page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
Hearts were Scottish Cup runners-up under Neilson last term and in the delayed 2020 final.
A statement read: "Robbie has been a key part of the club's ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third-place finish, a Scottish Cup final and European group stage football.
"This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.
"A full statement from the board of directors will be released in due course."
If the form doesn't load properly, go straight to it here...
- Our coverage of Hearts is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hearts - go straight to all the best content