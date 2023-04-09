Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah missed a penalty while Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several sensational saves

It was "chaotic", "wild" and "intense" but Jurgen Klopp was at a loss as to how Liverpool did not win "one of the best games" in the Premier League.

"Wow" added Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after his side gave up a two-goal lead at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool rarely have a quiet game against Arsenal but when the league leaders arrived in Merseyside few could have predicted the drama that would follow.

The Reds came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to substitute Roberto Firmino's 87th-minute equaliser after team-mate Mohamed Salah had missed a penalty.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced two world-class saves at the death, Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold's tussle got the crowd going in the first half and an extraordinary incident between assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson also added controversy.

"It's one of the best games I've ever seen, I'm not exaggerating," former England defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports, after Arsenal's lead over second-place Manchester City extended to six points.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard described it as "a crazy game" while Arteta was witness to the "jungle" atmosphere at Anfield he said he anticipated on Friday.

But Liverpool boss Klopp could not believe his side had not got all three points after Ramsdale's heroics in stoppage time.

"It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn't win it with those late chances I don't know," added Klopp.

"It was a bit typical of us this season. An open game, completely open. They score with the first situation and the second one. Our reaction was good.

"I'm caught in between [being happy and not]. I have no problems with drawing. Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better. All of a sudden we were in charge of a wild game."

Liverpool had 19 shots inside the opposition box at Anfield - the most efforts Arsenal have faced in a Premier League match since data became available (2003-04 onwards).

Arsenal boss Arteta said: "The game was under control but after that we concede a really sloppy goal and the game shifted momentum. Then we lost control.

"It became a very transitional game, very chaotic. Liverpool could score three or four. It is true we could have scored two or three so maybe at the end the score is fair."

'Sheer drama, what a spectacle!' - Your reaction

Rick: Just watched the best game of the season - not for the quality but the sheer drama, frenetic to and fro. Draw a fair result - neither team deserved to lose, well done both teams, what a spectacle!

Rachel: Classic, belting, full beans Premier League game. Brilliant!

Andrew: That was a special game of PL football.

Richard: What a pair of absolutely unreal saves they were. World class, season-defining, game-changing saves. Incredible.

Andrew: How and why are Liverpool v Arsenal games always so magnificently bonkers? Brilliant to watch!