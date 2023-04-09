Close menu

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: 'Don't anger Anfield' - Gunners cede significant control in title race

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal failed to follow the law of what Mikel Arteta described as the "jungle" of Anfield as his side ceded significant control in the Premier League title race in a thrilling draw at Liverpool.

The Gunners boss' attempts to familiarise his players with Anfield's hostile environment included making his players train with the strains of the Liverpool anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as a backing track to training sessions last season.

That all went awry when Arteta got involved in a touchline spat with opposite number Jurgen Klopp with the scoreline goalless, Liverpool and Anfield then exploding in fury and Arsenal crashing to a 4-0 loss.

So the rules were clear when they arrived at Anfield hoping to restore an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Do not make Liverpool angry. Do not make Anfield angry.

It was all sweet and serene for Arteta's side as they led 2-0 with half-time approaching, goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus a fair reflection of an outstanding display up to that point. Liverpool were downtrodden and the only noise at Anfield came from joyous Arsenal fans and the sound of frustration from the Kop.

And then Granit Xhaka foolishly forgot all the lessons, got involved in a totally needless flashpoint with Trent Alexander-Arnold, enraging Liverpool's players and - just as significantly - Anfield, as it suddenly became the sort of frenzied bearpit this stadium and this crowd feeds off.

Do not poke the bear in the bearpit. Except Xhaka did, with inevitable results.

Mohamed Salah's goal three minutes before half-time set up a second-half siege and what looked like three points for Arsenal became one after Roberto Firmino's late equaliser, and could easily have been none after a frantic finale.

Salah missed the chance to equalise when he failed to hit the target with a penalty for the second time in succession after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota.

Suddenly it was Arsenal hanging on, needing to show the resolve they have demonstrated so often this season, to withstand the pressure as volume levels rose.

The visitors' keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who had kept his team level with a save from Darwin Nunez when he was clean through, was a heroic figure in the closing moments as he produced a magnificent fingertip save from Salah then miraculously kept out Ibrahima Konate's bundled effort from virtually on the goalline in the dying seconds. Salah even missed a great chance at the far post as Liverpool pushed for victory.

It ended 2-2 and now Manchester City have it in their own hands to win the title; six points behind the leaders with a game in hand and a home match against them to come.

Arsenal have endured such unrelenting misery in recent years at Liverpool, where they have not won since 2012, that they may have accepted a point before kick-off even with their outstanding form, but there was pain etched on faces as Firmino rose to head home.

So was this one point gained or two lost?

The answer can only come at the end of the season but there must be a level of disappointment for Arsenal at having a 2-0 lead, and complete command, only to end with just a point.

And there is no doubt Xhaka's intervention changed the atmosphere and led to an overall loss of the away side's discipline for a few crucial minutes before half-time. It could have all been so different had they gone in with the full advantage rather than a reduced one.

If Liverpool needed any further firing up, it came from the most unlikely source as referee's assistant Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson as the teams went off at half-time. It was a remarkable incident and is already under review from the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL).

Once the dust settles on this incident-packed encounter, there was still so much to admire about Arsenal's performance as they cruised around Anfield as smooth as silk for the first 40 minutes, previous nightmares here seemingly banished from the memory.

Martinelli took full toll on Alexander-Arnold's defensive frailties while Virgil van Dijk again looked nothing like the imperious central defender who had such a hold on attackers in his pomp.

There is no doubt, however, that this felt like Arsenal allowing a psychologically huge win to get away from them, such was their vast superiority in the first half, while Arteta's late introduction of defender Jakub Kiwior into this Anfield hothouse in place of captain Martin Odegaard raised a few eyebrows.

Arteta's side have shown an ability to regroup from any perceived setbacks this season, showing a character and resilience many have doubted in the past and ultimately this was a game they could have lost, which would have been a devastating blow.

Ramsdale took the acclaim from Arsenal's fans, relieved at surviving with a point, after the final whistle.

The Gunners still have that game at Manchester City as well as a testing trip to Newcastle United to come - and now they must hope the manner in which they squandered a position of such authority at Anfield does not come back to haunt them.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 22:10

    I know City are a powerhouse but people saying the title is no longer in Arsenal's hands are morons. If City win every single game until the end then fair enough but I doubt it.

  • Comment posted by Egg sandwich, today at 22:10

    I still think Arsenal have got this in the bag. They are well and true in front. Still over 3 points ahead

  • Comment posted by BACKPASSage, today at 22:10

    Yogi bear more like

  • Comment posted by 40bob, today at 22:09

    thank god for Jimmy Saville a bbc legend

  • Comment posted by HCMATCHLESS, today at 22:09

    Phil McNulty, We want to read a proper balanced and accurate report of the game not more evidence of Your obsession with Manchester and pandering to fortress Anfield.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:08

    West ham could decide this title next sunday....OK i'll get my coat. ⚒️

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 22:08

    More McNulty tripe … I must’ve watched a different game.

  • Comment posted by arsenal boy, today at 22:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AvengersEndgame, today at 22:05

    You would think Jesus, Saka and Martinelli had been attacked by a bear the way they go down at the slightest and softest touch. Absolutely ridiculous. When will they stamp the play acting out? Been ruining football for years now.

    • Reply posted by prholbrook, today at 22:11

      prholbrook replied:
      To me it’s cheating. Red card simple.

  • Comment posted by Queen Empress, today at 22:05

    It’s not just MC and NC we have to worry about when we play them, we’ve also got to play SHampton who always come alive when they play us and remember they are fighting to stay in the league. Come on Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 22:04

    Hope nothing happens to the linesman. About time players learned it doesn't matter how much money you make you can't go around putting your hands on people. Self defence

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 22:03

    Title race is over, move along...

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 22:03

    The bear is 7th.... what a load of tosh.

  • Comment posted by BFR, today at 22:02

    Xhaxa has been a liability for a long time. He has damaged Arsenal numerours times with his indiscipline. He should be sent on his way

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 22:04

      Steve replied:
      Xhaka used to be a liability BUT he's been superb for 18+ months

  • Comment posted by Mario, today at 22:02

    Everything went well for Arsenal till st**id Xhaka start showing his true colors (again and again!). Arsenal should sell him or exchange

  • Comment posted by kafka12, today at 22:01

    This was the best result for Tottenham!! Both teams dropped 2 points . Arsenal lost control of the race before going to play Man city away who have a gsame in hand against Leicester. Liverpool distance from Tottenham increased by another two points . The decline of Arsenal at the end of the season is a feature repeating year after year in recent times .

  • Comment posted by simonofengland, today at 22:01

    Arsenal will bottle it. Chelsea will get a draw and Newcastle will also draw. Man City to win title. No brainer.

  • Comment posted by jaymac, today at 22:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 21:59

    Never poke a bear qith a stick....

    • Reply posted by Mario, today at 22:03

      Mario replied:
      rather mickey mouse this year

