Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is expecting "massive fight" from Leeds United in Monday night's contest

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz returns to the matchday squad for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in October.

Ibrahima Konate and Alisson have missed two days of training this week due to fitness concerns but both are set to be available.

Leeds United defender Max Wober will be assessed after missing three games with a hamstring issue.

Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is just impossible to call. Which Leeds side will turn up, and for how long... and what kind of performance do we get from Liverpool this time?

Leeds were actually really good in the first half against Crystal Palace last week but they completely collapsed after the break. Liverpool kind of did the opposite against Arsenal, making such a poor start before fighting back. I really don't understand why it took the Xhaka incident to fire them up and get them playing with the right intensity.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled on the road this season, particularly against teams in the bottom half of the table but you have to consider what damage that heavy Palace defeat has done to Leeds' confidence at Elland Road. They need to show they are not as fragile as they appear.

Liverpool's defence and midfield has been a long way below their best this season, but their attack has still been a handful - so surely Leeds won't keep them out.

Equally, you just don't know what you are going to get from the Reds defensively at the moment - I don't see them keeping a clean sheet either, even against a team who seem to waste a lot of chances.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United's 2-1 victory at Anfield in October ended a 12-match winless streak against Liverpool.

Leeds are looking for only their second Premier League double over Liverpool, previously achieving that feat in 2000-01.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five league visits to Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds' record of seven wins, eight draws and 15 defeats is exactly the same as they had after 30 Premier League matches of last season. The Whites took nine points from their final eight league games to finish 17th, avoiding relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Leeds have won three of their seven Premier League fixtures under Javi Gracia, after they were victorious in just four of the previous 23 matches this season.

They have triumphed in only one of their 15 Premier League games this season against teams in the top half of the table, a 2-1 victory at Anfield in the reverse fixture.

Leeds have amassed 20 of their 29 Premier League points this campaign at Elland Road.

Liverpool

Liverpool are without a victory in five matches in all competitions, equalling their longest winless streak under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have won just 30% of their Premier League points in away games this season, the lowest rate of any side after Nottingham Forest's 22%.

The Reds can lose more than eight Premier League away matches in a season for the first time since 2011-12 under Kenny Dalglish.

No team has conceded more Premier League away goals in 2023 than Liverpool's 14 (level with Everton and Nottingham Forest).

They have scored only one goal from their last 56 shot attempts in away matches.

