Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta (left) was appointed Arsenal manager in 2019 after three years as Manchester City assistant under Pep Guardiola (right)

League leaders Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday has seemingly opened the door for reigning champions Manchester City in what is becoming a dramatic title race.

While the Gunners, who are chasing their first title since 2004 now have a six point gap over City, Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand and host Mikel Arteta's team on 26 April in what could be the decisive fixture.

City also have a superior goal difference - currently 48 to Arsenal's 43 - which could became a factor.

While Arsenal have just eight fixtures remaining, City are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, and could have a packed schedule between now and the end of the season.

According to data company Nielsen's Gracenote's simulations, City are now favourites with a 56% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal's chances are 44%.

Arsenal have not beaten City in the Premier League since December 2015 and their last top-flight win at the Etihad was in January 2015.

The sides have already met twice this season, with City winning 1-0 in the FA Cup in January and 3-1 in the league in February.

But Arsenal may have history on their side.

According to Opta, 13 sides in the top-flight have had 73 or more points after 30 games (when adapted to 3 points for a win) and only two of these have failed to go on and win the title - Manchester United in 2011-12 and Liverpool in 2018-19. However, less reassuringly for Arsenal fans, it was City who ultimately finished champions on both those occasions.

Premier League run-in

Remaining fixtures Arsenal Man City Bayern Munich (h - Champions League QF) 11 April Leicester (h) 15 April West Ham (a) 16 April Bayern Munich (a - Champions League QF) 19 April Southampton (h) 21 April Sheffield United (FA Cup semi-final) 22 April Man City (a) 26 April Arsenal (h) 26 April Chelsea (h) 29 April Fulham (a) 30 April West Ham (h) 3 May Newcastle (a) 7 May Leeds (h) 7 May Brighton (h) 14 May Potential CL semi-final 9/10 May Everton (a) 14 May Potential CL semi-final 16/17 May Nottingham Forest (a) 20 May Chelsea (h) 20 May Wolves (h) 28 May Brentford (a) 28 May Brighton (a) TBC because of FA Cup participation Potential FA Cup final 3 June Potential CL final 10 June

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.