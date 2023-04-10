Premier League title race: Arsenal & Man City's remaining fixtures
League leaders Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday has seemingly opened the door for reigning champions Manchester City in what is becoming a dramatic title race.
While the Gunners, who are chasing their first title since 2004 now have a six point gap over City, Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand and host Mikel Arteta's team on 26 April in what could be the decisive fixture.
City also have a superior goal difference - currently 48 to Arsenal's 43 - which could became a factor.
While Arsenal have just eight fixtures remaining, City are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, and could have a packed schedule between now and the end of the season.
According to data company Nielsen's Gracenote's simulations, City are now favourites with a 56% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal's chances are 44%.
Arsenal have not beaten City in the Premier League since December 2015 and their last top-flight win at the Etihad was in January 2015.
The sides have already met twice this season, with City winning 1-0 in the FA Cup in January and 3-1 in the league in February.
But Arsenal may have history on their side.
According to Opta, 13 sides in the top-flight have had 73 or more points after 30 games (when adapted to 3 points for a win) and only two of these have failed to go on and win the title - Manchester United in 2011-12 and Liverpool in 2018-19. However, less reassuringly for Arsenal fans, it was City who ultimately finished champions on both those occasions.
Premier League run-in
|Remaining fixtures
|Arsenal
|Man City
|Bayern Munich (h - Champions League QF) 11 April
|Leicester (h) 15 April
|West Ham (a) 16 April
|Bayern Munich (a - Champions League QF) 19 April
|Southampton (h) 21 April
|Sheffield United (FA Cup semi-final) 22 April
|Man City (a) 26 April
|Arsenal (h) 26 April
|Chelsea (h) 29 April
|Fulham (a) 30 April
|West Ham (h) 3 May
|Newcastle (a) 7 May
|Leeds (h) 7 May
|Brighton (h) 14 May
|Potential CL semi-final 9/10 May
|Everton (a) 14 May
|Potential CL semi-final 16/17 May
|Nottingham Forest (a) 20 May
|Chelsea (h) 20 May
|Wolves (h) 28 May
|Brentford (a) 28 May
|Brighton (a) TBC because of FA Cup participation
|Potential FA Cup final 3 June
|Potential CL final 10 June
