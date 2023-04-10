Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is expected to captain Australia in the friendly with England

Women's international friendly: England v Australia Date : Tuesday, 11 April Venue : Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds & follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manager Sarina Wiegman hopes England will be "challenged again" when they take on World Cup hosts Australia in a friendly in Brentford on Tuesday.

The Lionesses were taken to a penalty shootout decider by Brazil on Thursday before winning the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley.

It was the first penalty shootout under Wiegman as England extended their unbeaten run to 30 games.

"This is another big game. Australia are a big team," said Wiegman.

"They are 10th in the world so I hope we will be challenged again. We don't have many games to go [until the World Cup in July]."

Wiegman said there are no plans to make many changes, although England will be without defender Alex Greenwood, who has concussion following the victory over Brazil.

Australia, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Scotland on Friday, are expected to name a strong side, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr set to return to the starting XI.

"They rested [Kerr] for a little bit for the game," said Wiegman.

"Australia have had some very good results. The game against Scotland doesn't really represent what they have done over the last few months.

"They are very physical and very direct. It is a little different to what Brazil did but still very challenging."

England and Australia could meet in the last 16 of this summer's World Cup should they progress from their groups, but Wiegman said that was not on her mind.

"We are aware that can happen at the World Cup, but this is now and we want to improve and see what we can get out of this game," she added.

"We don't think that much ahead. They have some injuries, so those players might come back, and the same with us, but we will not do different things because of what might happen in the future."

'I have started practising penalties more'

Thursday's victory over Copa America champions Brazil ensured England are still yet to lose a game under Wiegman.

Midfielder Ella Toone says the Lionesses are "really lucky" to have Wiegman in charge and hopes there is more success to come this summer.

Toone started the game against Brazil, scoring the opener in normal time before her penalty was saved in the shootout.

"It was disappointing but I have come back into training feeling great," she said.

"We played well and got what we wanted - we got the win. But I have started practising penalties more now in training.

"Every game we play in we take lots of learnings from, and that game especially.

"In the first half we put on a great show, then the second half changed and it was about how we dealt with that."