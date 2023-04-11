Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran's defeat at Larne left them four points adrift of Linfield in the race for second place.

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Glentoran Venue: Windsor Park Date: 12 April Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree has demanded a response from his players for Tuesday's game against Linfield.

The Glens side suffered a 2-0 loss against Irish Premiership leaders Larne at Inver Park on Friday night.

McAree was critical of his side's performance in that defeat and warned a similar showing against the Blues will have similar consequences.

"If we don't get a response on Wednesday it is going to be a long evening," said the Glens boss.

"Linfield will be happy if we show up and play with the same lack of hunger and desire we showed on Friday night."

Two early goals from Michael Glynn and Lee Bonis condemned Glentoran to their 10th defeat of the season and McAree was frustrated with his players' attitude, particularly in the first half at Inver Park.

"You expect so much more and unfortunately we didn't deliver, in any capacity.

"The biggest thing we struggled to cope with against Larne was their desire and work rate and that was the really disappointing aspect of the defeat.

"We didn't show the basics of our game and that was disappointing. You ask the players to go out and show a certain level of desire and hunger and unfortunately we didn't get that," lamented McAree.

He is hopeful for another big performance against their Big Two rivals to keep their slim hopes of securing second place and automatic European qualification alive.

The Glens are four points behind David Healy's men, but know a win will propel them back into contention for second spot with three games to go.

They have won two of the three league encounters against Linfield this season, including a 3-0 victory against the Blues in the most recent meeting between the two sides in February.

"We need more from everyone collectively, staff included, we spoke about that in the dressing room," added the former Dungannon Swifts manager.

"We still have a slim hope of finishing the season relatively successfully. We have to focus on righting the wrongs from Friday."