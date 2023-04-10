BenficaBenfica20:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Porto
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|7
|5
|12
|2
|Club Bruges
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|3
|B Leverkusen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|4
|Atl Madrid
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|2
|16
|18
|2
|Inter Milan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|3
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|7
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|24
|-19
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|RB Leipzig
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|9
|4
|12
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|4
|Celtic
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|15
|-11
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|2
|12
|14
|2
|B Dortmund
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|9
|3
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|4
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|12
|-11
|3
