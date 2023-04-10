Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Grant Hanley suffered the injury on his 400th career appearance

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley faces surgery on his Achilles injury and is likely to miss the Championship run-in.

The Scotland international centre-half was stretchered off in the Canaries' 2-0 win at Blackburn on Good Friday.

"It's a serious Achilles injury. He needs surgery, which is set up for Tuesday at the minute, and it will take a long time (to recover)," head coach David Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"After surgery we can say more, but it's a serious Achilles injury."

Norwich are two points and two places outside the play-off places, and will also have to play their final five games of the season without defender Ben Gibson and midfielder Kenny McLean.

Gibson limped off at Blackburn, while McClean is sidelined with a knee ligament problem.

"Ben Gibson is out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury so it looks like, comparable to Kenny McClean, the regular season is over for him," Wagner added.

"But he could make the play-offs, so hopefully we will see him in a City shirt again this season, and Kenny McClean as well.

"Sometimes a group gels together and can really get energy out of a situation where everyone writes you off, where everything looks against you, with all the injuries of senior pros which we have.

"It's a great chance for others to step in. Liam Gibbs played fantastic again, Sam McCallum played well at full-back, as I think both centre-backs did."