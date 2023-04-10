Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski missed a great early chance for the hosts

Barcelona missed the chance to go 15 points clear at the top of La Liga as they were frustrated at home by Girona.

Robert Lewandowski had a golden chance to open the scoring after four minutes, but put his effort onto the roof of the net.

Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, on loan from Fulham, made a number of good saves, including one to deny Raphinha at his near post.

Taty Castellanos also shot wide when through on goal for the visitors.

It is only the third time this season that Barcelona have dropped points at home.

But despite the disappointment of failing to win, Xavi's side increased their advantage over Real Madrid to 13 points after their title rivals were beaten by Villarreal on Sunday.