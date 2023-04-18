Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall20:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 11Malone
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 7Burke
  • 10Flemming
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 16Shackleton
  • 17Styles
  • 19Watmore
  • 20Bennett
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 26Long
  • 3Friend
  • 7Bacuna
  • 31Bielik
  • 27Bellingham
  • 17Khadra
  • 18Chong
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Mejbri
  • 9Hogan
  • 11Graham
  • 12Dean
  • 19James
  • 23Longelo
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Blackburn41196164547-263
7Coventry421614125243962
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Hull421314154857-953
16Stoke421410185449552
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport