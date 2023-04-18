Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

StokeStoke City19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 20Sterling
- 32Taylor
- 3Fox
- 14Tymon
- 8Baker
- 15Thompson
- 9Brown
- 28Laurent
- 23Celina
- 25Powell
Substitutes
- 6Jagielka
- 10Campbell
- 11Gayle
- 17Hoever
- 18Smallbone
- 34Fielding
- 47Reddin
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Jones
- 2Nyambe
- 5Whatmough
- 24Rekik
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 22Tiéhi
- 11McClean
- 10Keane
- 19Lang
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 3Pearce
- 4Naylor
- 23Fletcher
- 29Caulker
- 30Aasgaard
- 40Tickle
- 48Sharif
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report will appear here.