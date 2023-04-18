Rotherham United v Burnley

RotherhamRotherham United19:45BurnleyBurnley
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|41
|26
|13
|2
|78
|30
|48
|91
|2
|Sheff Utd
|41
|24
|7
|10
|64
|36
|28
|79
|3
|Luton
|42
|20
|14
|8
|53
|36
|17
|74
|4
|Middlesbrough
|42
|21
|8
|13
|79
|51
|28
|71
|5
|Millwall
|42
|18
|11
|13
|50
|41
|9
|65
|6
|Blackburn
|41
|19
|6
|16
|45
|47
|-2
|63
|7
|Coventry
|42
|16
|14
|12
|52
|43
|9
|62
|8
|Preston
|42
|17
|11
|14
|41
|47
|-6
|62
|9
|Sunderland
|42
|16
|13
|13
|60
|51
|9
|61
|10
|Norwich
|42
|17
|10
|15
|55
|47
|8
|61
|11
|West Brom
|41
|16
|12
|13
|52
|45
|7
|60
|12
|Watford
|42
|15
|14
|13
|51
|47
|4
|59
|13
|Swansea
|42
|15
|11
|16
|57
|59
|-2
|56
|14
|Bristol City
|42
|13
|14
|15
|50
|52
|-2
|53
|15
|Hull
|42
|13
|14
|15
|48
|57
|-9
|53
|16
|Stoke
|42
|14
|10
|18
|54
|49
|5
|52
|17
|Birmingham
|42
|13
|11
|18
|45
|53
|-8
|50
|18
|Rotherham
|41
|10
|15
|16
|44
|54
|-10
|45
|19
|Huddersfield
|42
|11
|10
|21
|41
|60
|-19
|43
|20
|QPR
|42
|11
|10
|21
|40
|67
|-27
|43
|21
|Cardiff
|41
|11
|9
|21
|34
|50
|-16
|42
|22
|Reading
|42
|13
|9
|20
|43
|62
|-19
|42
|23
|Blackpool
|42
|9
|11
|22
|44
|67
|-23
|38
|24
|Wigan
|42
|8
|13
|21
|34
|63
|-29
|34
