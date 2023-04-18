Forest Green Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 12Robson
- 48Savage
- 4McGeouch
- 27Bunker
- 11Garrick
- 25Peart-Harris
- 30Omotoye
Substitutes
- 2O'Keeffe
- 3Bernard
- 13Burnett
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 20O'Brien
- 21Bakayoko
- 29Brown
Fleetwood
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Lynch
- 26Rooney
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 32Earl
- 28Johnston
- 8Vela
- 10Robertson
- 20Omochere
- 9Stockley
- 23Patterson
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 15Quitirna
- 16Warrington
- 22Nsiala
- 24Batty
- 47White
- 50McMullan
- 56Brown
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match report will appear here.