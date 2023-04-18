Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: LNER Stadium, England

Lincoln City v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 29Wright
  • 2Poole
  • 5Jackson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 21Sørensen
  • 12Erhahon
  • 26Virtue
  • 3Boyes
  • 11Shodipo
  • 9Plange
  • 28Duffy

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 8Oakley-Boothe
  • 22Eyoma
  • 24Roughan
  • 31Long
  • 32Makama

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 8Kane
  • 48Connell
  • 30Phillips
  • 26Larkeche
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Russell
  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 31Tedic
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
