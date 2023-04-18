Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Portsmouth

League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 27Goodrham
  • 11Browne
  • 39O'Donkor
  • 22Joseph

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 7Bodin
  • 19Smith
  • 21McGinty
  • 25Smyth
  • 30Wildschut
  • 33Anderson

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 17Rafferty
  • 20Raggett
  • 28Bernard
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 26Lowery
  • 29Lane
  • 9Bishop
  • 24Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 4Robertson
  • 10Pigott
  • 15Dale
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson
Referee:
Declan Bourne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
