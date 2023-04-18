Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Wycombe Wanderers

League One

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 28Bennett
  • 21Bennett
  • 23Morrison
  • 11Dunk
  • 24McGrandles
  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 26Knibbs
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 9Ironside
  • 15Okedina
  • 18Tracey
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion
  • 42Seddon
  • 44Thomas

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Forino
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28Scowen
  • 12McCleary
  • 22Freeman
  • 7Wheeler
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 8Thompson
  • 16Willis
  • 18Hanlan
  • 26McCarthy
  • 27Campbell
  • 29De Barr
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
