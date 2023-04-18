Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Connolly
  • 5Quansah
  • 17Gibson
  • 30Hoole
  • 8Ward
  • 22Bogarde
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Collins
  • 40Coburn
  • 18Loft

Substitutes

  • 6Finley
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Marquis
  • 19Anderson
  • 21Evans
  • 28Gibbons
  • 31Ward

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 18Johnson
  • 10Bannan
  • 24Smith
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 13Paterson
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 34Durrant
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
View full League One table

