Bristol Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 2Connolly
- 5Quansah
- 17Gibson
- 30Hoole
- 8Ward
- 22Bogarde
- 3Gordon
- 10Collins
- 40Coburn
- 18Loft
Substitutes
- 6Finley
- 7Sinclair
- 9Marquis
- 19Anderson
- 21Evans
- 28Gibbons
- 31Ward
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 2Palmer
- 4Vaulks
- 8Adeniran
- 18Johnson
- 10Bannan
- 24Smith
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 13Paterson
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Bakinson
- 22Shipston
- 31Stockdale
- 34Durrant
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
