Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 19Stewart
  • 4Tucker
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Watson
  • 42Maghoma
  • 6McEachran
  • 33Jules
  • 16Grant
  • 10Eisa
  • 12Leko

Substitutes

  • 8Robson
  • 9Grigg
  • 11Holland
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 24Kaikai
  • 28Devoy

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 6Hector
  • 3Thomas
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 10Morgan
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 33Leaburn
  • 19Payne

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 15Kilkenny
  • 16Kane
  • 18Egbo
  • 32Henry
  • 35Kanu
  • 48Mitchell
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC