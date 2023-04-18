Ipswich Town v Port Vale

Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 34Clarke
- 6Woolfenden
- 15Burgess
- 3Davis
- 5Morsy
- 25Luongo
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 33Broadhead
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 11Harness
- 12Ball
- 19Jackson
- 27Hirst
- 29Edwards
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Stone
- 15Forrester
- 6Smith
- 5Donnelly
- 7Worrall
- 29Plant
- 10Conlon
- 11Benning
- 26Butterworth
- 9Wilson
- 19Massey
Substitutes
- 13Proctor
- 17Holden
- 20Taylor
- 22Harrison
- 25Stevens
- 28McDermott
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report will appear here.