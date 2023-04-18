Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45WalsallWalsall
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sims
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 7Thomson
  • 12Folarin
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 6Burrell
  • 8Angus
  • 18Muldoon
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 7Riley
  • 18McEntee
  • 6Monthe
  • 10Knowles
  • 8Kinsella
  • 14Comley
  • 3Gordon
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 19Matt
  • 20Stevens

Substitutes

  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 16Maddox
  • 24Low
  • 25Maher
  • 42Songo'o
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

