Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 31Maher
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 4Green
  • 30Khouri
  • 15Clifton
  • 11Khan
  • 9Lloyd
  • 10McAtee

Substitutes

  • 6Waterfall
  • 8Holohan
  • 16Hunt
  • 17Morris
  • 18O'Neill
  • 20Orsi
  • 22Amos

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 25Ray
  • 6Canavan
  • 5McClelland
  • 16Foley
  • 14Neal
  • 34Whitfield
  • 15Gotts
  • 11Kay
  • 28Young

Substitutes

  • 3Brough
  • 7Newby
  • 10Gordon
  • 12Lillis
  • 13White
  • 20Garner
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC