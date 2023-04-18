Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 3Conroy
  • 12Ransom
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 7Tilley
  • 8Powell
  • 45Grant
  • 24Oteh
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 13Schofield
  • 20Gladwin
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 38Fellows
  • 41Spong
  • 44Ogungbo

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Smith
  • 4Chambers
  • 15Kelleher
  • 29Hall
  • 2Greenidge
  • 17Ashley
  • 16Read
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Akinde
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 13O'Hara
  • 20Jay
  • 23Wood
  • 25Hopper
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 34Tovide
  • 42Fevrier
Referee:
James Bell

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

